Man arrested over shots fired at funeral
- 4 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Lisburn on suspicion of violent dissident republican activity.
The arrest is part of an investigation into reports that shots were fired over a coffin in west Belfast on 4 July.
On 5 July, a 53-year-old man was arrested in east Belfast in connection with the incident. He was later released unconditionally.
A number of searches were also carried out on Thursday night in Andersonstown.