Three arrested after man stabbed in north Belfast

Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in north Belfast.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital after he was stabbed twice in the back on Friday morning.

The assault, which took place on the Antrim Road close to Duncairn Avenue, was reported to police at about 08:30 BST.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, and an 18-year-old woman were arrested a short time later.