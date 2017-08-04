Three arrested after man stabbed in north Belfast
- 4 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in north Belfast.
The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital after he was stabbed twice in the back on Friday morning.
The assault, which took place on the Antrim Road close to Duncairn Avenue, was reported to police at about 08:30 BST.
Two men, aged 19 and 20, and an 18-year-old woman were arrested a short time later.