Gun seized by PSNI investigating dissident republicanism
- 3 August 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A gun has been seized in west Belfast as part of a police investigation into dissident republican activity.
Police said the gun and a number of other items, including money and a small quantity of suspected drugs, were taken for examination following searches in the Andersonstown area.
The searches were carried out on Thursday night by detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch.