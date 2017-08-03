Warning over cuts to housing programme

Image copyright bodnarchuk Image caption The supporting people programme is run by the charitable and voluntary sector

There are warnings that cuts to a programme which provides housing services for more than 20,000 people could have serious implications.

The supporting people programme, run by charities and voluntary organisations, helps people avoid homelessness.

They claim cuts in the next financial year could results in service closures.

The Housing Executive said while the budget had been protected, there were "a number of inescapable new financial commitments which need to be met".

The programme's service providers say it also reduces pressure on hospitals and care homes.

'Underperforming'

Ricky Rowledge, from the Council for Homeless Northern Ireland, said the "short-term saving will have a profound and expensive long-term legacy".

The group has called for the funding to be reinstated immediately.

It is claimed that the programme's core budget has been frozen for 10 years, equating to a cut of more than 20%.

Ben Collins, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations, said: "Imposing cuts on all services punishes the users of effective providers without adequately addressing services that may be underperforming."

Organisations affected include MACS Supporting Young People, Mencap, Shelter (NI) Ltd, Simon Community, First Housing and Women's Aid.

A Housing Executive spokeswoman said: "The Housing Executive can confirm we contacted organisations who receive Supporting People funding regarding this year's (2017/8) financial allocation.

"While the baseline budget has been protected at £72.8m, there are a number of inescapable new financial commitments which need to be met.

"We will continue to work with providers to attempt to mitigate the impact of these funding reductions."