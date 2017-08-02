Mourne Mountains: Ambulances in Army cadets rescue

Image caption The children had been camping in the mountains

Coastguard, ambulance and helicopter crews have been called to the scene of an emergency in the Mourne Mountains.

The Ministry of Defence said 40 Army cadets aged between 12 and 17, had been camping and got into difficulties.

Medical staff are treating several of the children at the scene. Weather conditions have been very poor.

Colin McGrath, an SDLP MLA, tweeted: "Major emergency incident in the Mournes with helicopter, coastguard, medical and ambulance responding.

"Please God all will be ok."

Police have advised motorists to avoid Head Rd in Annalong due to a build-up of traffic. Drivers should seek an alternative route.