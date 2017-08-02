Northern Ireland has UK's wettest July

Image copyright Reg Haslett Image caption Not a great day to be under canvas in Glenarm, County Antrim

Northern Ireland was the wettest region of the UK in July with 128mm of rain, according to Met Office figures.

That is 57% above average for the summer month, making it also the wettest July on record since 2010.

The UK as a whole saw 107mm of rain, or 37% more than normal, with all areas receiving more rain than average.

According to the Republic of Ireland's weather service, Met Éireann, most areas across Ireland were also wetter than normal.

Image copyright Mervyn Robb Image caption When the clouds parted there was some beautiful weather in Portrush, County Antrim

Shannon Airport had its wettest July since 1946 when more than double the average rain fell at the County Clare site.

However, it was also the sunniest July in Northern Ireland since 2013 with 170.5 hours of sunshine, or 21% more than normal.

Image copyright James Carlisle Image caption Another "soft day" for these hill-dwellers

This reflects the fact that we enjoyed some warm and sunny weather during the first 18 days of the month.

Image copyright Mervyn Robb Image caption July in Cushendun - not a complete washout

The figure for the UK as a whole was 171 hours - which is normal for the time of year.

Temperature-wise, July was fairly unremarkable with an average temperature of 14.4 celsius, just 0.2 celsius below normal.