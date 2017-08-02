Northern Ireland air ambulance service fully operational

Image caption The air ambulance service is based at the former Maze Prison site in Lisburn

A new helicopter ambulance for Northern Ireland is fully operational from Wednesday.

It will cost £2m a year to run and will be dependent on public donations.

There is a landing base at the Maze Long Kesh site in County Antrim and a back-up at St Angelo's outside Enniskillen.

The service will operate with a doctor and paramedic on board. Northern Ireland was previously the only area in the UK without such a service.

Patrick Minne, from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, said: "I can't tell you the amount of time it will save in terms of getting a doctor to treat a casualty on site.

"Our first case casualty was taken to Belfast in an eight-minute flight that would probably have taken between 50 and 60 minutes by road."

The campaign for the helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) was begun by the late Dr John Hinds.

The announcement earlier this year that it would be doctor-led followed an intervention by emergency medics.

Last year, a group of doctors from around the world wrote to then health minister Michelle O'Neill to voice concerns the helicopter service would not have a doctor on board when it was launched.

They were concerned that it could initially be staffed only by paramedics.