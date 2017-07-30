County Down: Woman left 'shaken' after being threatened with knife

Image copyright PSNI

A woman has been left "badly shaken" after two boys, one armed with a knife, entered a house in Newry in County Down.

The aggravated burglary happened in the Maryvale Road about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

Police said it was reported that the two boys entered by the back door and demanded money from the female occupant, before ransacking the house.

They then left the house, leaving the woman uninjured but badly shaken.

Both youths were described as being about 17-years-old.

Det Sgt. Trish Bardon said: "I would ask anyone who noticed persons matching these descriptions or observed a white coloured van in the area or anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives."