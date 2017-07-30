R116 crash: Flotilla in memory of crew to take place

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Four people died when the helicopter plunged into the sea on 14 March

Boats are due to take part in a flotilla in memory of the crew of a rescue helicopter, which crashed off the County Mayo coast.

Four people died after the Irish Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 116 plunged into the sea in March.

All marine vessels on Carlingford Lough have been invited to join the flotilla on Sunday, culminating in a ceremony at Rostrevor Bay in County Down.

Kilkeel RNLI Lifeboats will be among the boats present.

Capt Dara Fitzpatrick died after she was rescued from the sea hours after the crash. The body of her co-pilot Capt Mark Duffy, was later found.

The bodies of winch operator Paul Ormsby and winch man Ciarán Smith have never been recovered.

White and red roses

Boats will depart from Carlingford at 14:00 local time, and will link up with others at the holding point east of Omeath to form a flotilla.

A lone piper will perform as the first boats travel up the Lough, from Warrenpoint to Rostrevor Bay.

A memorial service will be held in the bay at 16:30 BST, with wreaths laid in memory of the crew. Each boat will lay either a white or red rose in the water.

The Irish Coast Guard, HM Coastguard, RNLI and Irish Navy are expected to participate in the event with shore activities on the Shore Road Green in Rostrevor and in Carlingford Marina.

'Cross border'

Organiser Sheila Fitzgerald, whose cousin, winch man Ciarán Smith died in the crash, told the BBC she was "praying for good weather".

"The idea came from Rostrevor Boat Club, who then got in touch with me. Because my cousin died in the crash, I wanted to do something, so badly, to remember him.

"Over 120 vessels have expressed interest and it could be the largest non-race flotilla Ireland has seen.

"One thing that has really stood out is the the cross border corporation between HM Coastguard, the Irish coastguard, Garda (Irish Police), PSNI, search and rescue teams north and south and the RNLI.

"I couldn't say enough about how they've worked together - they're just laid out a red carpet and have worked hand-in-hand with us.

"Its such an important cross border event and it's important to remember, if you're a mariner and you're in trouble at sea, you don't care who comes to rescue you".

"People have been arriving from all over Ireland since last night," she added.

Before the flotilla begins, there will also be a dinghy race in Rostrevor Bay. The Coastguard and RNLI will have stalls on the beach and will have demonstrations.

The event is due to be over at 17:15.