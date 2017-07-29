Stormont hosts Antiques Roadshow

Image caption Up to 4,000 people are expected to turn up for the Stormont show

Treasure and heirlooms are on the agenda at Stormont this weekend as the BBC's Antiques Roadshow comes to Belfast.

Thousands of people are expected to turn up on Saturday hauling and clutching artefacts they hold dear and hope are worth more than a few pounds.

Preparations took place throughout Friday.

They included the erection of tents to protect valuables against the Northern Irish weather.

It is the third time in the last 10 years the programme has come to Northern Ireland, after shows filmed at the Titanic drawing rooms in 2008 and Hillsborough Castle in 2014.

Image caption Presenter Fiona Bruce said those who come along would not be disappointed

Presenter Fiona Bruce said that two memories from those shows stood out.

"When we were at the Titanic drawing rooms, which were astonishingly atmospheric - it was not as it is now, it had just been left with the drawings in piles on the floor - someone brought along a copy of a document that had originated here [in Stormont]," she said.

"It was signed by all the people who had signed the Good Friday Agreement,

"For me, as a journalist, that was thrilling to see.

"Then, when we were at Hillsborough, the Queen came onto the show.

"How often does that kind of thing happen? So that was pretty exciting."

Image caption Preparations took place throughout Friday at Stormont

Three to four thousand people are expected to take part in the Stormont show, and Fiona said they would not be disappointed.

"Anyone who wants to come along will be part of the programme, you know, all the filming happens around you," she said.

"You can be in the back of a shot, maybe we'll film your item - you are in the Roadshow as it happens, so it's a great place to be."