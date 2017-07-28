Belfast city council to discuss bonfire safety measures

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The meeting comes after residents raised their concerns about bonfire safety near residential buildings

Sinn Féin wants Belfast City Council officials to be given the power to remove material from bonfires sites.

A motion by the party to that end is to be voted on at a special meeting of the council on Wednesday evening.

The motion has been proposed by Sinn Féin councillor Jim McVeigh.

It comes weeks after a Belfast apartment building was damaged by an eleventh night bonfire held on council-owned land.

Dozens of windows were cracked, and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) had to dampen the building because of its proximity to the Sandy Row site.

Bonfire material was later removed from a bonfire site in the New Lodge area of north Belfast because of safety concerns.

The city council motion states: "This council gives permission to our council officers to remove bonfire materials or employ contractors to facilitate the removal of bonfire materials from council sites and other sites, which belong to statutory agencies and those which are in private ownership."

DUP councillor Lee Reynolds said that a bonfire review was completed six months ago and another review and investigation is under way.

"This is an attempt to bounce the council into a bad policy without committee scrutiny, without full advice from officers, to compel other agencies to act outside their powers and to prejudice the review and investigation," he said.

Belfast City Council had previously announced an investigation into its storage of thousands of wooden pallets intended for local bonfires.