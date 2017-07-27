Terror Marine Ciarán Maxwell 'had 43 weapons hides'

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Ciarán Maxwell pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him

A Royal Marine who made bombs for dissident republicans had 43 weapons hides across England and Northern Ireland, the Old Bailey has been told.

Ciarán Maxwell, from Larne, County Antrim, bought bomb-making materials online and posted them to his grandmother's house, it heard.

The 31-year-old has already admitted offences including bomb-making and storing stolen military weapons.

The London court hearing will determine the length of his jail sentence.

Maxwell is not in court, but is appearing by video link from Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes.

On Thursday, the prosecution said 24 of the weapons hides were discovered in near Maxwell's original hometown of Larne, County Antrim.

Another 19 hides were found at Powderham New Plantation, close to his home in England.

Two of the pipebombs he constructed were used by dissident republicans after his arrest in August 2016 and had "clear potential to cause death and injury".

Image caption Explosive ingredients were found buried in blue barrels in arms hides

He had stolen items from his military base, including a detonation cord and detonators.

Some of the items "must have been taken by him from England" when he travelled home to Larne, said prosecutor Richard Whittam QC.

He cited bullets as an example.

Other materials for making the explosives had been bought online and sent to his grandmother's house.

Motivation

The prosecutor said there was "no direct evidence" that a beating Maxwell was subjected to by loyalists in his hometown when he was 16 motivated his offending.

Instead, he was "motivated by dissident republican sympathies and a hostility broadly to the United Kingdom,", Mr Whittam said.

During Wednesday's hearing, the court was told that Maxwell had drawn up a list of targets and address of police officers, military staff an MI5 member and loyalists.

Maxwell lived in Exminster in Devon, and was based with 40 Commando in Taunton, Somerset.

His arrest came after a search near Exeter found hides with a range of explosive substances, as well as ammunition, weapons and tools for making bombs.

He has also pleaded guilty to drugs and fraud charges.