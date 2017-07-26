Car crashes into west Belfast home

Image caption The car hit a house on the corner of Whiterock Grove

A car has crashed into a house in west Belfast, causing significant damage.

The Ford Focus estate crashed through the front garden wall and into the house on Whiterock Grove, at the top of Whiterock Road on Tuesday night.

It happened between 22:00 and 23:00 BST.

The police said that residents had "narrowly escaped" injury. They said one man had been arrested following the crash but two others had made off in the direction of Whiterock Grove.

Insp Alan Swann said: "A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of driving and drug offences and two other males, one reportedly wearing a hi-vis vest, made off in the direction of Whiterock Grove."

Firefighters and officers from Phoenix Gas were called to the scene to investigate the smell of gas. A pipe is believed to have been damaged.

The car has now been removed from the crash scene.

Image caption The car has now been removed from the crash scene

Northern Ireland Electricity is also involved in assessing the scene.

It is understood that the occupants of the house had to be re-homed as a result of the crash.