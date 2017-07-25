Party spend for Assembly election down

Parties campaigning in the March Assembly election spent less than half of what they spent on the previous election ten months earlier.

Nine parties paid a total of £150,080 compared with £343,558 in May 2016, according to the Electoral Commission.

Sinn Féin were the highest spenders at £46,591, Alliance second at £32,456. and the UUP spent £26,443.

The DUP, which won most seats with 28, were the fourth highest spenders on £21,929. The SDLP spent £14,971.

However Ann Watt, head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, said they were disappointed more than a third of the parties submitted their spending returns late or not at all.

"These failures are now being considered in line with the Electoral Commission's Enforcement Policy," she added.

Parties that contested the election were required to submit a campaign spending return for the regulated period which ran from 16 January 2017 to polling day, 2 March 2017.

The Conservative and Unionist Party, Cross-Community Labour Alternative, The Workers Party and UKIP, submitted "nil returns" meaning the parties submitted the forms but did not spend any money on the campaign.

Citizens Independent Social Thought Alliance, Conservative and Unionist Party, Cross-Community Labour Alternative, The Workers Party and Traditional Unionist Voice all submitted their returns to the commission late.

The Progressive Unionist Party of Northern Ireland has failed to submit its return.