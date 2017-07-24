Cliff rescue of teenage girl at Castlerock

A teenage girl has been rescued by the Coastguard after getting trapped at the base of a 100ft cliff at Castlerock in County Londonderry.

She was walking along the coast with another girl and two boys on Monday evening when a rapid tide came in.

The three other youths managed to swim to safety, but the girl was trapped by the tide and had to be lifted up the cliff by rope.

The two girls were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Coleraine and Ballycastle rescue teams, Portrush lifeboats and RNLI lifeguards from the beach at Castlerock attended the incident.

Chris Little from the Coleraine Coastguard rescue team said it was a "major operation" which followed several calls at about 18:15 BST.

'Exhausted'

He said a rope technician had to be lowered 100ft to lift the girl from her position at the base of the cliff.

The girl was exhausted and was suffering from hypothermia. She was lifted to safety and reunited with her parents.

"The second girl had managed to swim ashore and she turned up at a member of the public's door," Mr Little said.

"She was given assistance and that person raised the alarm as well.

"We also located afterwards two teenage boys who had managed to make their own way across the rocks.

"The one casualty who was trapped at the base of the cliff was given immediate assistance by two members of the RNLI who went ashore but unfortunately she was too hypothermic and tired from having tried to swim to safety herself to be evacuated by sea."

Mr Little said the two girls were taken to hospital as a precaution as they had swallowed a quantity of water.