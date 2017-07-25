Memorial Mass for Martin McGuinness to be held in Washington

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Northern Ireland's former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness died in March

The sons of former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness will attend a memorial service in Washington later in memory of their father.

Fiachra and Emmett McGuinness have travelled to the US.

They will join Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams for a Mass at St Peter's on Capitol Hill.

Mr McGuinness died in March after a period of poor health. He was 66 years old.

Mr Adams is also due to brief US politicians and officials from the State Department on the political deadlock at Stormont during his visit to the US.

He will also set out his party's concerns around Brexit and the ongoing negotiations in Brussels.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire is continuing his round of engagements on Tuesday as part of his three-day visit to the US.