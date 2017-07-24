Banbridge attack: Two men remanded in custody

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was critically injured at Scarva Walk in the town on Friday afternoon

Two men have appeared in court charged over a serious assault in Banbridge, County Down.

A man in his 40s suffered serious head injuries when he was attacked at Scarva Walk in the town on Friday afternoon.

Michael Loughlin, 20, from Iveagh Close in Banbridge, has been charged with attempted murder, assaulting police, theft and causing criminal damage.

Shay Leonard, 22, from Willow Avenue, Banbridge was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and theft.

The court in Newry, County Down, heard the victim was left in a critical condition after the attack.

Both men were remanded in custody until 17 August.