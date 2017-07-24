Orange Hall in Cloughmills has paint thrown over it
- 24 July 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Paint has been thrown over an Orange Hall in County Antrim in what police have described as a "hate crime".
The attack on Rosedernat Orange Hall on Lislaban Road in Cloughmills is believed to have happened between 23:30 BST on Saturday and 11:30 BST on Sunday.
Police have appealed for witnesses.