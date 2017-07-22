Body found during searches for missing Dean McIlwaine

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Friends and family joined together for a public search for Dean McIlwaine on Saturday

The body of a man has been found at Cavehill in north Belfast, the PSNI have confirmed.

The body has yet to be identified and a post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

The man's body was discovered during searches for missing Newtownabbey man Dean McIlwaine.

Mr McIlwaine was last seen in the Carnmoney Road area of Newtownabbey in County Antrim on Thursday 13 July.

The 22-year-old barber's parents his parents made an emotional plea for him to come home on Thursday.

Police had carried out extensive searches for him and also released CCTV footage taken on the day he went missing as they appealed for information on his whereabouts.