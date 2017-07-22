Man shot in paramilitary-style attack in north Belfast

Image copyright Google

A man has been shot in both legs in what police have described as a "brutal and horrific" paramilitary-style attack in north Belfast.

The 30-year-old was attacked by two men as he walked along Henry Place at about 01:30 BST on Saturday.

Police said it was "yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence".

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not life-threatening.