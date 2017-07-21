Body found in Belfast's River Lagan remains unidentified after a week

Image caption The man was found in water near Shaw's Bridge in Belfast last week

A man whose body was found a week ago in the River Lagan in Belfast still has not been identified, police have said.

His death is not being treated as suspicious but officers reissued their appeal saying it is "important that we can inform the man's loved ones".

His body was discovered near Shaw's Bridge in south Belfast on the afternoon of Friday 14 July.

Despite fingerprint checks and a search of missing persons records, the man's identity remains a mystery.

30 reports

Det Insp Richard Thornton said: "To date we have received just over 30 reports from the public. Each of these reports have been investigated and eliminated from our inquiries."

At the time of his death, the man was wearing a black t-shirt, navy blue jeans, a "distinctive dark coloured belt with a sliver rectangular buckle", and navy trainers in a men's size 10.

Photos of items of his clothing were released earlier this week in the hope that someone would recognise them.

Officers believe he was in his 50s, and he was 5ft 8 ins tall, clean-shaven, with brown hair that was greying at the sides.

The PSNI said that early indications were that the man had been in the water between 24 and 48 hours.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption This buckle was on the belt the man was wearing on his jeans

The officer said: "During our investigations, we have checked the man's fingerprints against the Northern Ireland and UK databases, checked missing persons reports, have checked with hospitals and we continue to liaise with An Garda Síochána (Irish police) colleagues.

"While we are not treating this death as suspicious, it is important that we can inform the man's loved ones of his passing. We believe someone out there must know who this man is."

Det Insp Thornton said the man did not have any tattoos or piercings.

"He was however wearing two compression bandages on his left upper arm, and bears an appendix scar.

"We are hoping that these few details may strike a chord with someone and help us to find out who this man is," he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.