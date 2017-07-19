Man rescued from west Belfast house fire by neighbours

Image caption The house was extensively damaged in the fire

A man has been rescued from a house fire in west Belfast by neighbours, the Fire and Rescue Service has said.

The blaze broke out at the back of the property in Glasvery Gardens at about 02:45 BST on Wednesday morning, and caused extensive damage.

Neighbours helped the man to get out before the police arrived. He was not hurt but a police officer was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

A number of nearby homes were evacuated while firefighters put out the blaze.