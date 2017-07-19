Police release CCTV footage of missing man

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage showing Dean McIlwaine has been released by police

Police searching for Dean McIlwaine have released CCTV footage taken on the day he went missing as they renewed their appeal for information.

The 22-year-old barber, from Newtownabbey, County Antrim, has not been seen for almost a week.

He was last seen in the Carnmoney Road area of Newtownabbey shortly before 13:00 BST on Thursday, 13 July.

Officers have also revised details of what they believe he was wearing on the day of his disappearance.

Det Insp Chris Millar said: "It has now been established that Dean was wearing a short-sleeve maroon shirt, denim knee-length shorts and dark-coloured canvas shoes.

Image copyright Jordan Malone Image caption This photo of Dean McIlwaine was taken by his cousin the day before he went missing

"He was wearing a gold watch on his right wrist."

Mr McIlwaine is 5'8" in height and of medium build.

He has dark hair, a beard and sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 121 of 14/7/17.