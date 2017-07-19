Sunshine brings plenty of visitors to Belfast Rose Week
Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park is in full bloom for the 53rd Rose Week festival in Belfast.
-
Press Eye
It's the 53rd year that the annual horticultural festival has taken place and there are plenty of prize-worthy plants on show
-
Press Eye
One woman takes a sneaky snap of some red roses while her baby sleeps soundly in the sunshine
-
Press Eye
The park isn't just playing host to thousands of flower fanatics, but to some flappy friends too
-
Press Eye
The weather has been perfect for flower-watching, and some visitors took the opportunity to sunbathe next to the roses
-
Press Eye
Points are awarded to rose bushes for flowering, fragrance, foliage, disease resistance and the length of a flowering period
-
Press Eye
Taking in the beautiful scent of a pink rose in Belfast's award-winning gardens
-
Press Eye
The roses at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park are renowned for the array of vibrant colours
-
Press Eye
One woman has a sniff of some roses while enjoying the flower festival with a friend
-
Press Eye
A couple takes a break - where better to sit down on a sunny day than surrounded by a top floral display?