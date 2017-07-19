Sunshine brings plenty of visitors to Belfast Rose Week

Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park is in full bloom for the 53rd Rose Week festival in Belfast.

  • yellow Press Eye

    It's the 53rd year that the annual horticultural festival has taken place and there are plenty of prize-worthy plants on show

  • mum, baby and flowers Press Eye

    One woman takes a sneaky snap of some red roses while her baby sleeps soundly in the sunshine

  • bird Press Eye

    The park isn't just playing host to thousands of flower fanatics, but to some flappy friends too

  • lying down with flowers Press Eye

    The weather has been perfect for flower-watching, and some visitors took the opportunity to sunbathe next to the roses

  • flowers next to people Press Eye

    Points are awarded to rose bushes for flowering, fragrance, foliage, disease resistance and the length of a flowering period

  • child smelling flower Press Eye

    Taking in the beautiful scent of a pink rose in Belfast's award-winning gardens

  • bush Press Eye

    The roses at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park are renowned for the array of vibrant colours

  • sniff Press Eye

    One woman has a sniff of some roses while enjoying the flower festival with a friend

  • chilling Press Eye

    A couple takes a break - where better to sit down on a sunny day than surrounded by a top floral display?

More on this story