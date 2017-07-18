Glenavy road closed after serious one-vehicle crash
- 18 July 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A serious one-vehicle collision has closed part of the Moira Road in Glenavy, County Antrim.
The road is closed at its junction with Carnkilly Road and police said the route is expected to remain closed for several hours.
Drivers have been advised to follow diversions and avoid the area.