Part of man's ear bitten off in Belfast gang attack
- 18 July 2017
Part of a man's ear has been bitten off during an attack by a gang of men in west Belfast.
The 31 year old was walking along Ross Street at about 02:00 BST on Tuesday when he was assaulted by four men.
One of the victim's teeth was also knocked out during the attack.
The man was treated in hospital for his injures. Police have appealed for witnesses.