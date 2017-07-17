Supermarket sheep: Animal causes stir in Lidl

Image copyright Courtesy of Belfast Books/John Junk

A sheep has caused a stir in a County Antrim supermarket.

On Saturday a man brought the animal into a branch of Lidl on the Glenmanus Road in Portrush.

John Junk, a book shop owner from from Belfast, was in the store while on a camping trip with his family when he saw the unusual customer.

He said the man was asked to leave the shop but pointed out that the sign simply said "no dogs" and did not mention sheep.

Mr Junk said: "Other shoppers were incredulous, but seeing how we are used to all sorts coming to our book shop it didn't faze my wife and daughter at all."

Image copyright Courtesy of Belfast Books/John Junk

He said he spoke to the man outside the shop who "claimed that his charge was one of triplets, and he'd had her from she was three days old and had saved her from the abattoir".

When asked about the incident, a police spokesperson said a man was "arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including common assault and disorderly behaviour, following an altercation at a supermarket in Portrush".

He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries."