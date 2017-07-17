Monday's paper review: Rescue 'hero', body clocks and mystery illness

Image copyright The Mirror

Monday morning's papers offer up a mixed bag of stories and touch on everything from Mike Nesbitt's mystery illness to concerns over an English language test for nurses.

But let's start with a heart-warming story in the Daily Mirror.

"Mystery man's river rescue," reads the headline in the paper.

It reports that a mystery "hero" from Northern Ireland was one of a number of people to help save a woman from drowning in a river in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.

Loretta McKinley was trapped inside her car, which had ended up in the Swilly Burn river near Porthall in Lifford, on Saturday.

She was pulled from the vehicle by a passer by before emergency services arrived.

Image copyright NIFRS Image caption Loretta McKinley was trapped inside the car which entered the water in Lifford

Police have said they are keeping an "open mind" about the cause of the crash and are appealing for witnesses.

Elsewhere, Monday's papers feature wide-ranging interviews with TV presenter Christine Bleakley and former Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt.

Christine Bleakley has struck out at people who seem to be "obsessed" with her body clock.

The 38-year-old said she is constantly asked when she will have children with husband Frank Lampard.

Image caption Ms Bleakley has also opened up about how the Troubles affected her as a child

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday's You magazine, which has been picked up by the Belfast Telegraph, Mirror and News Letter, she said: "I am not one of those women who was thinking about babies at the age of 18."

The Loose Women presenter also said "All is well in my world as it is," and "I think women are never allowed to feel that everything in their world is OK, if they are not worried about something, they should be."

Asked whether she would consider IVF as an option, Ms Bleakley replied: "That isn't something we have thought about. I know friends who have torn themselves apart and jeopardised their relationship because going through IVF was so traumatic."

'Soldiers at the door'

Also in the interview, Ms Bleakley opens up about how the Troubles affected her as a child growing up in Northern Ireland.

She said one of her earliest memories is being scooped out of the bath by her mum because soldiers were at the door.

"When I was 14, I was playing outside with friends when a car bomb went off about a mile away and I was covered in dust and bits of rubble," Ms Bleakley said.

"It ripped the heart out of our entire community."

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Mike Nesbitt has spoken about his relationship with God, as well as his health concerns

In another very personal interview, Mike Nesbitt has spoken to the Belfast Telegraph resulting in a double-page spread on pages 12 and 13.

In the interview, Mr Nesbitt touches on his health, revealing he is currently undergoing tests over fears he has a lung condition.

He also talks about his relationship with God.

"I go to church, but call myself a struggling Christian. Jesus set the bar pretty high in terms of expectations and I come up short," he said.

Also in Monday's papers is the heartbreaking story of an unidentified body which was discovered at Shaw's Bridge in Belfast on Friday.

Image caption Police said the unidentified man is thought to be in his 50s

Police have released pictures of the clothes the man was wearing when he died so he can be laid to rest "with dignity".

The man is believed to have been in his 50s and is thought to have been in the water for between 24 and 48 hours.

Police have said he died alone, but not in suspicious circumstances.

Supt Melanie Jones is quoted on the front page of the News Letter, she said it was "really sad" that someone could die in "this day and age and, for whatever reason, not be missed".

And finally, on the front page of the Irish News, there's outrage at an English language test which must be taken by nurses from the Republic of Ireland who want to work in Northern Ireland.

It's claimed that the £150 exam has a "high failure rate"- even among those whose first language is English.

The paper has also spoken to a Greek nurse with specialist training in intensive care who says she has spent more than £1,000 on the test.