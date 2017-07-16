Renewed appeal over man found in water near Shaw's Bridge
Police have renewed an appeal to help identify the body of a man discovered in water near Shaw's Bridge in south Belfast on Friday afternoon.
They say they have little information and are relying on the public to help with their investigation.
The man, who was in his 50s, was 5ft 8 ins tall, clean-shaven, with brown hair that was greying at the sides.
Police said he died alone, but not in suspicious circumstances.
Supt Melanie Jones said that police wanted to "reunite him with his friends, with his family, so he can be put to rest in dignity".
"We have had a team of detectives working on this since the body was found on Friday, but unfortunately we have no further leads on who this man is," she added.
The man was wearing blue jeans (with a black belt and silver buckle), a black t-shirt and black and silver training shoes.
He also had an appendix scar on his body and two compression bandages on his left, upper arm
The only personal item in his possession when he was found was a house door key.
Police said that early indications were that the man had been in the water between 24 and 48 hours.