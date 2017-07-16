Pipe bomb made safe in west Belfast
- 16 July 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Army technical officers have made safe a viable pipe bomb in the Andersonstown area of west Belfast.
A number of residents were moved from their homes during the security alert in Coolnasilla Park West which ended at about 07:55 BST on Sunday morning.
PSNI Det Insp Paul Rowland said: "Those who left this device in a residential area clearly have no regard for the people who live here."
He appealed for community support in identifying the perpetrators.