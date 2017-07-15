Cyclists ride behind coffin at Bangor funeral

Image caption Gavin Moore's funeral took place on Saturday at the Hamilton Road Presbyterian Church in Bangor

Hundreds of cyclists rode behind the coffin of a rider who was killed in a crash in County Down on Tuesday.

Gavin Moore, who was 40, died in hospital after the collision with a car on the Newtownards Road in Conlig.

Image copyright MOORE FAMILY

Two other riders from the North Down Cycle Club (NDCC) were injured in the incident.

Mr Moore's funeral took place on Saturday at the Hamilton Road Presbyterian Church in Bangor.

Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses

A 59-year-old man arrested at the scene of the crash has been released on bail.

Police have appealed for anyone travelling in the area at the time to contact them with any information about the collision.