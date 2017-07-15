Belfast: Man arrested after post office robbery
A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a robbery in south Belfast on Friday night.
It happened at about 22.45 BST at a post office in the Ballynafeigh area of the Ormeau Road.
A man fled with cash after brandishing a bottle.
The PSNI found a man matching the suspect's description in University Street. He ran from police but was subsequently arrested in Lavinia Square.
He remains in custody.