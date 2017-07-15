Irish woman dies on Mount Kilimanjaro

Image copyright AP Image caption Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa's highest mountain

A 35-year-old Irish woman has died while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

It is understood she was climbing Africa's highest mountain as part of a group trip with an Irish travel firm called Earth Edge.

Earth Edge said in a statement that the woman died at 08.15 local time on Friday morning.

The statement added that their "thoughts and condolences are with her family."

The cause of the woman's death is not yet known.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is providing consular assistance to the woman's family.