Teenager shot three times in the legs in Belfast
- 14 July 2017
A teenage boy has been shot three times in the legs in a gun attack in west Belfast.
The attack took place in Downfine Gardens at about 22:50 BST on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said the 17-year-old's injures were not believed to be life-threatening, but added this was "a brutal and horrific attack".
"It is yet another example of how criminal elements seek to control communities through fear and violence," the officer said.