John Hume film charts his role in peace process

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption John Hume played a vital role in bringing peace to Northern Ireland, but in recent years he has struggled with dementia

A film charting how former SDLP leader and Nobel prize winner John Hume created a framework for peace in Northern Ireland is to premiere later.

In the Name of Peace - John Hume in America features interviews with former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

It is directed by Maurice Fitzpatrick and narrated by Liam Neeson.

The film charts the relationships that the former SDLP leader cultivated at the White House and in the US Congress.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Sinn Féin said John Hume and Gerry Adams had "courage and vision" that "brought an end to the conflict"

In the documentary, his former SDLP deputy, Seamus Mallon, argues Hume should be regarded alongside Irish leaders Charles Stewart Parnell and Daniel O'Connell.

The film's world premiere is at the 29th Galway Film Fleadh on Thursday afternoon.

There are contributions from former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Major, as well as interviews with Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, U2 singer Bono and journalist Eamonn McCann.

In the 1990s, Mr Hume was diagnosed with dementia and has struggled with the disease.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption John Hume with from left, former first minister Peter Robinson; former deputy first minister the late Martin McGuinness and former US president Bill Clinton

It will be followed by a panel discussion on John Hume's role in building peace with former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and SDLP South Belfast MLA Claire Hanna.