Wednesday's paper review: Devastation after road deaths

Wednesday's papers all lead with stories of tragedy on the roads in Northern Ireland.

The Mirror, The Irish News and the News Letter all feature the story of six-year-old Donnacadh Maguire who died playing in the street on Tuesday.

The police have said his fatal injuries were most likely to have been caused by a collision.

A photograph of the blonde six-year-old features on the front of both the Mirror and the News Letter, while the Irish News offers a photograph of forensic experts on Tyrconnell Street in Londonderry, where the boy died.

'Horror as child found dying on street,' is the headline in the News Letter.

Image caption Tyrconnell Street, where the six-year-old was found

The Irish News reports that the "close-knit" community was in shock last night at the death.

"Donnacadh Maguire was found badly injured on Tyrconnell Street in the city's Bogside at around 10:30am yesterday and died in hospital," it reports.

"Passers by came to his aid and an ambulance service spokesperson said paramedics were on the scene within 11 minutes."

The paper also reports that the child's family only moved to Derry recently from Scotland.

'We feel lost'

A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the incident yesterday.

Independent councillor Sean Carr described the street in the Irish News: "It is a very narrow, steep street with cars parked on either side."

The Mirror reports that Donnacadh's uncle, Cahir Killen, said: "We still don't really know what happened.

"He was a fantastic, happy wee boy who brightened our lives.

"That light has gone out and we feel lost."

The Belfast Telegraph reports a second road death, that of a cyclist who was killed during a club cycle in Bangor yesterday.

The man, in his 40s, died in hospital after the crash.

"The riders were all members of North Down cycling Club and had been on a ride together," the paper reports.

"One club member was in a critical condition in hospital and another was in a stable condition."

It is understood a fourth cyclist was injured in the crash but did not require medical attention.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

'Three generations'

Elsewhere in the paper, there's a look forward to today's annual Twelfth commemorations.

While there are plenty of stories of controversy around Tuesday night's bonfires, the Belfast Telegraph shares some of the more unusual stories of people preparing for today's parades.

They have spoken to one family who will have three generations taking part in marching later for the Twelfth.

'Drumroll, please.' reads the headline above a picture of some of the members of the Russell family.

Image copyright PA Image caption A man plays a Lambeg drum

Johnny Russell, 38, a Lambeg drummer, will be joined by his father Ivan, 63, and his son Craig, six, who is eager to follow in his father and grandfather's footsteps at the demonstration at Richill, County Armagh, later.

They are all members of Tamnificarbert LOL 17 and young Craig will be carrying on the family tradition by playing a small drum that his father also had at that age.

"He did a bit of a parade last year, but this will be his first time out for the full march," Mr Russell told the Belfast Telegraph.

He conceded the famous Lambeg drum was heavy but said members of the lodge took it in turns.

Also taking part in today's marches are two snow-white Akita dogs, Angel and Ghost, who will be part of the parade in Belfast and Colerain.

Their owner, Sam Dickson, said they had become known as 'Ulster's marching dogs' and were very popular with spectators.

Mr Dickson said he gets requests every day for the dogs to attend events and has taken them to Scotland and England to attend parades.

Image caption Parking spaces in Belfast are reportedly in short supply

Finally, in the Irish News there's a story that may not surprise many people who live, work or shop in Belfast.

'Belfast is the second-most-difficult city in UK to find parking space,' suggests a study.

Belfast was overtaken only by London as the place where parking spaces are in shortest supply.