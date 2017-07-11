Cyclists dies after collision with a car in Newtownards

Image caption The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon on the Newtownards Road

A cyclist in his 40s has died after being involved in a collision with a car in Newtownards, County Down.

The crash on the Newtownards Road, Conlig, was reported at about 13:50 BST on Tuesday.

Three cyclists and a white Hyundai car were involved in the incident. A 59-year-old man arrested at the scene remains in police custody.

The ambulance service sent seven emergency vehicles and one doctor to the scene.

After initial treatment, two men were transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. A third man was transferred to Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

The two other cyclists injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have appealed for anyone travelling in the area at the time to contact them with any information about the collision.