Dunmurry train station attack teen may need surgery

Image caption Lara McGlade was attacked while she was waiting for a train on Saturday night

The family of a teenage girl who was hit in the face by a brick in west Belfast have said they may have to cancel their holiday.

Lara McGlade, 15, was attacked while she was waiting for a train at Dunmurry station at 22:00 BST on Saturday.

Police said the brick was thrown from the far side of the platform and have appealed for witnesses.

The teenager's eye socket has been fractured and she is waiting to find out if she needs surgery.

It is understood that she has a suspected detached retina.

Lara's grandmother, Betty McAvoy, told BBC News NI the family may have to cancel a holiday booked for later this month.

"She is in a lot of pain and worried sick about the possibility of the surgery," she said.

"Her and her mum have an appointment with a specialist to find out if there is further damage."

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: "This was a completely unprovoked attack on an innocent teenager and we are appealing for witnesses.

"We are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a large group of male teenagers in the vicinity of the railway halt on Saturday night."