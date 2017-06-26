Attempted murder charges over hatchet attack in Belfast
Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a man was hit on the head with a hatchet in Belfast.
The victim, who is 34, was attacked in Glenrosa Link in the north of the city at about 01:15 BST on Sunday.
He was said to be in a stable condition in hospital on Sunday.
The accused, both age 26, are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court later on Monday.