Northern Ireland

Attempted murder charges over hatchet attack in Belfast

The victim was attacked in Glenrosa Link in north Belfast Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The victim was attacked in Glenrosa Link in north Belfast

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a man was hit on the head with a hatchet in Belfast.

The victim, who is 34, was attacked in Glenrosa Link in the north of the city at about 01:15 BST on Sunday.

He was said to be in a stable condition in hospital on Sunday.

The accused, both age 26, are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court later on Monday.

Related Topics