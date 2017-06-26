Man shot in the legs in north Belfast
A man has been shot in the legs in north Belfast.
It happened in the Jamaica Street area on Sunday 25 June.
The paramilitary-style shooting was reported to police shortly after 23:00 BST.
The man has been taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Detectives have appealed for information.