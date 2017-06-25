Man charged after death of Northern Ireland man

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court charged with assault following the death of a man from Northern Ireland.

The man, who was in his 50s, was found unconscious after an incident on Lower Strand Street in Tramore, County Waterford, on Saturday morning.

Gardai (Irish police) said he was taken to hospital and died on Sunday.

It is understood the man who died was originally from Northern Ireland, but had been living in County Waterford for a number of years.