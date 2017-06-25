People leave homes during Craigavon security alert

From the section

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Army technical officers were called to examine the object

A number of people have moved from their homes in Craigavon, County Armagh, due to a security alert caused by a suspicious object.

A police patrol found the item on a footpath between Lakeview Court and Lismara at about 10:40 BST on Sunday.

Army technical officers were called to examine the object.

A cordon is in place and the alert is ongoing.