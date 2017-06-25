Bangor arrest as police free 'woman locked in car'

Police have freed a woman who they found "locked inside" a car after responding to a call about a man armed with a knife in Bangor, County Down.

Officers received a report that a man with a knife had attempted to enter a property at Fort Terrace shortly before 06:00 BST on Sunday.

The suspect had left before police arrived but when they searched the area they found the woman in a car nearby.

They forced open the car to set her free. A man has been arrested.

Insp Richard Murray said that when police freed the woman a "large knife was located inside the car and was seized for examination".

They arrested the 31-year-old man a short time later and he remains in custody.