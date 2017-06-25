Man struck on the head with a hatchet in Belfast
- 25 June 2017
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was struck on the head with a hatchet in Belfast.
The 34-year-old victim was attacked in Glenrosa Link in the north of the city at about 01:15 BST on Sunday.
Police said he was taken to hospital and "remains in a stable condition".
Officers arrested two 26-year-old men a short time after the attack. They are being questioned at Musgrave police station in Belfast.