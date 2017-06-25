'Guns and ammunition' seized at west Belfast house
Four suspected guns and a quantity of ammunition have been seized by police in west Belfast.
Det Insp Paul Rowland said the weapons were found in a house in the Norglen area on Saturday.
No arrests have been made.
Officers have appealed for information but have released no further details about the operation.