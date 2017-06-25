Armed gang attacks teen with metal bar in Creggan

Image caption Detectives at Strand Road police station have appealed for information about the assault

An armed gang has attacked at teenager in Londonderry, hitting him a number of times with a metal bar.

The 19 year old was assaulted by three men, one of whom reportedly had a gun, in the Creggan area of the city at about 04:00 BST.

They attacked him as he walked between Glenowen Park and Forrest Park.

Police said the gun was not used during the assault, but the victim sustaining cuts and bruises to his face and body when he was hit with the bar.

Detectives at Strand Road police station have appealed for information.