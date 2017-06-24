PSNI seize drugs and alcohol from teens

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Some of the items collected as part of Operation Snapper

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has appealed to parents after they seized a haul of drugs and alcohol from young people in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon on Friday.

About 250 items were collected including 200 prescription tablets, 74 litres of cider and 16 litres of vodka.

The items were recovered as part of an operation planned to coincide with school summer holidays.

Police spoke to more than 230 young people aged between 13 and 16.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Some of the drugs collected by Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon on Friday

'Operation Snapper' was aimed at "safeguarding young people and preventing anti-social behaviour".

In a statement, Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said officers focused on locations "that are often out of public sight" where young people "consume alcohol and sometimes drugs".

"Alarmingly, we recovered Class A, B and C drugs, including 200 prescription tablets.

"Many of the 'out of view' places we found children in, there were also bongs and other paraphernalia for consuming drugs."

Image copyright Twitter

He added: "A common theme emerged that children were drinking alcohol earlier in the day so they would sober up by the time they got home to their parents or guardians.

"Another more familiar story was retold time and time again - parents thought their children were one place, only for us to find them somewhere else."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Police focused their attention on areas "out of public sight"

It is understood that as a result of the operation, some children and parents were referred to social services, while others were referred to the Alcohol Support Programme.

CI Burrows appealed to parents and guardians to check where their children are in the run up to the school holidays.

"Check and double check, and talk to them about the dangers of alcohol and drugs.

"There are many facets to this problem but the most important interventions happen at home."