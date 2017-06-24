Bangor parade marks NI Armed Forces Day
Northern Ireland is marking this year's Armed Forces Day with a military parade through Bangor, County Down.
Armed Forces Day is a UK-wide event to support and celebrate the roles played by serving members of the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force.
It also pays tribute to veterans, cadets and their families.
Northern Ireland's Armed Forces Day event coincides with its host town's maritime celebrations - the Sea Bangor Festival.
The festivities, co-ordinated by Ards and North Down Council, include "breathtaking" Spitfire displays, tall ships, music, street theatre and food stalls.
Antique guns
For military historians and collectors, a wide display of memorabilia is on display at a military fair at First Bangor Presbyterian Church Hall.
According to the council it includes antique guns, swords, uniforms, medals, badges, stamps and coins.
As well as the parade on Saturday morning, military personnel will perform a drumhead service and beating retreat.
About 300 events are taking place across the UK to mark Armed Forces Day, with the biggest celebrations hosted by Liverpool.