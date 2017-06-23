Man shot in ankle in west Belfast
- 23 June 2017
A man in his 30s has been shot in the ankle in west Belfast.
It happened in Iris Court on Friday.
The shooting was reported to police at around 14.20 BST.
The man has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injury which is not thought to be life threatening.