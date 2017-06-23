A-Level exam paper 'leak' investigated by CCEA

Image caption CCEA chief executive Justin Edwards confirmed they were "aware of an allegation of malpractice" in relation to the exam

Northern Ireland's exams body, CCEA, is investigating an alleged leak of some details from a business studies A-Level paper, the BBC understands.

It has been alleged that some details from the paper were shared in advance on a private social media group.

The investigation concerns the CCEA A2 business studies paper which candidates sat on the afternoon of Monday 12 June.

CCEA chief executive Justin Edwards confirmed they were "aware of an allegation of malpractice".

The BBC understands that a small number of pupils from two Belfast grammar schools are involved.

The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) is the Northern Ireland exam setting and qualifications body.

When asked by the BBC if an investigation into the paper was taking place, Mr Edwards said that the CCEA investigated all allegations of malpractice.

"We are aware of an allegation of malpractice in relation to the A2 business studies examination held last Monday," he said.

Sanctions for exam malpractice can include a loss of marks for an exam or disqualification.